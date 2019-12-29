|
James Sproat Green V, 82, of Allentown, passed away Tuesday, December 24, 2019 in Cedarbrook Nursing Home. He and his wife, Mary Lou (Johnson), celebrated their 53rd anniversary. Born in Elizabeth NJ, he was a son of the late Richard F. and Margaret L. (Webster) Green. Upon graduating from Thomas Jefferson High School, Elizabeth NJ, he entered the Navy and served on board the USS Canberra as a guided missile fire control technician. A graduate of Lehigh University, James received his Bachelor of Arts in 1966, Master of Science in 1967 and Doctorate of Philosophy in 1969. Prior to retiring in 1998, he was a professor at Moravian College where he was the advisor to the Amrhein Investment Club and founding coach of the women's soccer team. Previously, he was employed as a professor at Lehigh University. Other employers included NASA, Langley Research Center, where he was a faculty research fellow, Singer Company, Diehl Division, where he was a junior engineer, and Mitre Corporation, McLean VA, where he was technical staff. For four years, James and his wife were involved in a month long computer project workshop at Palacky University in Olomouc, Czech Republic. An oil painter and tinkerer, he is the holder of a US patent, Anti-Collision Detection and Warning System.
Survivors: wife; son, James (Amy), NH; grandchildren, Madeleine, James, Sylvie; brother, Douglass F., OH; sisters, Jane Vodrey (Jackman), FL/OH, Mary Barthelman, ME, Sarah Soderlund, VA; several nieces and nephews.
Services: private.
Contributions: In lieu of flowers, to Parkland Community Library 4422 Walbert Ave. 18104.
Published in Morning Call on Dec. 29, 2019