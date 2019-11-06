Home

George G. Bensing Funeral Home, Inc.
2165 Community Drive
Bath, PA 18014-9503
(610) 759-3901
James T. Rogers, Sr., 64, of Moore Township, formerly of Fords and Woodbridge, NJ, passed away on Sunday, November 03, 2019, at Jeanes Hospital in Philadelphia. He was the husband of Deborah A. (Pearson) Rogers. Together they celebrated their 14th wedding anniversary in June. Born in Jersey City, NJ, he was a son of the late Lester "Skip" and Shirley (Vogel) Rogers. He attended North Bergen High School. For more than 30 years, Jim was employed by White Rose Dairy in Carteret, NJ, where he retired as a dock supervisor. A favorite pastime of Jim's was antiquing and furniture refinishing, which he was very talented at and loved doing. Survivors: In addition to his loving wife, Deborah, he survived by three sons, Wayne Rogers, of Guttenberg, NJ, James Rogers, Jr. and his wife, Nicole, of Belleville, NJ, and James Freeman, of Sayreville, NJ; five daughters, Randi Rogers, of Totowa, NJ, Taylor Rogers, of Perth Amboy, NJ, Jennifer Mandala and her husband, William, of Nazareth, Cassandra Freeman, of Port Reading, NJ, and Christina Mendez and her husband, Luis, of Edison, NJ; sixteen grandchildren; three brothers, Robert Rogers and his wife, Tony, Tye Rogers, and Timothy Rogers and his wife, Dawn, all of North Bergen, NJ; many nieces and nephews; as well as his father-in-law; a sister-in-law and her husband; and two brothers-in-law and their wives. Jim was predeceased by his first wife, Linda (Kohberg) Rogers, and a brother, Robin Rogers. Services: A celebration of life gathering will be held on Friday, November 08, 2019, from 2:00 P.M. to 4:00 P.M. in the GEORGE G. BENSING FUNERAL HOME, Inc., 2165 Community Drive, Route 946, Village of Moorestown – Bath, PA 18014. Burial will be private. Contributions: In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be offered to , 1525 Valley Center Parkway, #180, Bethlehem, PA 18017.
Published in Morning Call on Nov. 6, 2019
