James T. Tilley
James T. Tilley, 90, of Coopersburg, passed away Wednesday, November 18, 2020 in his home. He was the husband of Anna M. (Konold) Tilley. They were married 68 years. Born in Quakertown, he was a son of the late Harvey Tilley and Elda (Miller) Reichard and a stepson of the late Lloyd Reichard. James was a graduate of Coopersburg H.S., class of 1948. He was a veteran of the U.S. Navy. Mr. Tilley was a member of Operating Engineers, Local #542 for 69 years and during that time worked for a subsidiary of Bethlehem Steel. He retired in 1992. James was a member of Faith U.C.C., Center Valley. He was a member of Saucon Lodge F. & A.M. #469, Coopersburg for 66 years.

Survivors: Wife, Anna; Sons: Thomas J. and his wife Lois of Coopersburg, Ricky A. and his wife Katherine of Coopersburg, William L. and his wife Lisa of Ulster, Mark E. and his wife Suzanne of South Orange, NJ; 8 Grandchildren: Christopher and his wife Michalene, Amanda, Annalis and her husband Eric Bellitto, James, Michael, William, Samantha and Maya Tilley; 5 Great grandchildren: Molly, Isabel and Christopher Tilley, Oliver and Elsie Bellitto; Sister: Jacqueline Koder, FL . James is also survived by many nieces, nephews and cousins and was predeceased by brothers Dorsey and Rodney Reichard.

Services: A viewing will be held on Monday, November 23, 2020 from 6:00 – 7:30 pm with a Masonic Service at 8:00 pm, all at Stephens Funeral Home, Inc., 274 N. Krocks Rd., Allentown. Funeral Service will be private. www.stephensfuneral.com.

Contributions: In lieu of flowers to Faith UCC, 5992 Route 378, Center Valley 18034.

Published in Morning Call on Nov. 19, 2020.
November 18, 2020
Thank You for Your service to our country.

God Bless You!
God be with your family!

Sincerely,
A Grateful US Citizen
