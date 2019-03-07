|
James V. Faccani, 52, died in his home in Alllentown, PA on March 5, 2019. Born in Allentown, he was a son of Robert J. and Joyce A. (Kline) Faccani of Del Ray Beach, FL and Lake Wallenpaupack. Jimmy was a graduate of William Allen H.S. He worked as an HVAC technician for many years.Survivors: Parents; Brother: Anthony Faccani and his wife Debbie of Del Ray Beach, FL. Jimmy will be greatly missed by his many friends and cousins, including his cousin Allyson Rader Tolliver with whom he shared a special bond.Services: 1:30 pm Monday, Stephens Funeral Home, Inc., 274 N. Krocks Rd., Allentown. Visitation will be noon to 1:30 pm Monday in the funeral home. www.stephensfuneral.com.
Published in Morning Call on Mar. 7, 2019