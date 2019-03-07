Morning Call Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Stephens Funeral Home, Inc.
274 North Krocks Road
Allentown, PA 18106
610-434-6304
Resources
More Obituaries for James Faccani
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James V. Faccani

Obituary Condolences Flowers

James V. Faccani Obituary
James V. Faccani, 52, died in his home in Alllentown, PA on March 5, 2019. Born in Allentown, he was a son of Robert J. and Joyce A. (Kline) Faccani of Del Ray Beach, FL and Lake Wallenpaupack. Jimmy was a graduate of William Allen H.S. He worked as an HVAC technician for many years.Survivors: Parents; Brother: Anthony Faccani and his wife Debbie of Del Ray Beach, FL. Jimmy will be greatly missed by his many friends and cousins, including his cousin Allyson Rader Tolliver with whom he shared a special bond.Services: 1:30 pm Monday, Stephens Funeral Home, Inc., 274 N. Krocks Rd., Allentown. Visitation will be noon to 1:30 pm Monday in the funeral home. www.stephensfuneral.com.
Published in Morning Call on Mar. 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Stephens Funeral Home, Inc.
Download Now