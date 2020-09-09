1/1
James V. Mooney
1930 - 2020
James V. Mooney, 90, of Bethlehem died Saturday, September 5, 2020 at Good Shepherd Specialty Hospital in Bethlehem. Born July 19, 1930 in Bronx, NY he was the son of the late James and Annie (Noone) Mooney. He was married to the late Elizabeth (Horgan) Mooney with whom he would have celebrated their 60th anniversary this past August 27th.

Jim worked and retired from Consolidated Rail Corporation as an accountant. He was a graduate of Fordham University. He proudly served his country in the U.S. Navy during the Korean War. Jim was a member of Ss. Simon and Jude Catholic Church in Bethlehem where he was very active, volunteering much of his time. In addition, Jim was honored for his outstanding volunteer hours at Holy Family Manor. He was also a member of the Knights of Columbus and the Ancient Order of Hibernians. Jim could be known for having a green thumb. He was extremely devoted to his family and family always came first.

He will be lovingly remembered by his daughters, Karen Dancho wife of Robert of Bethlehem, Maribeth Mooney of Manhattan, NY and Carol Domzalski wife of Matthew of Bethlehem Township, sister, Mary Agnes Klein, brother, Francis Mooney and 6 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren. He was predeceased by his granddaughter, Emily Laura Domzalski, son, Gerald Mooney and brother Reverend Brother Lawrence Jude Mooney.

A viewing will be held on Friday, September 11, 2020 at Connell Funeral Home, 245 E. Broad St., Bethlehem, PA 18018 from 5-7 PM. Another viewing will be held on Saturday at Ss. Simon Jude Catholic Church, 730 W. Broad St., Bethlehem, PA 18018 from 9-10 AM followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 AM. Burial will be at Holy Saviour Cemetery. Masks are required and there will be limited occupancy in the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made in Jim's name to Ss. Simon and Jude Catholic Church or to the Irish Christian Brothers c/o Edmund Rice Christian Brothers Foundation, 260 Wilmot Road, New Rochelle, NY 10804-1526.

Published in Morning Call on Sep. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
11
Viewing
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Connell Funeral Home, Inc.
SEP
12
Viewing
09:00 - 10:00 AM
Ss. Simon Jude Catholic Church
SEP
12
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
Ss. Simon Jude Catholic Church
Memories & Condolences
1 entry
September 8, 2020

Carol and Family
I'm sorry for the loss of your father. It is tough for all left behind but he is in a better place.

Love and Prayers to all.

Sandy Ackerman
Volunteer at Good Shepherd/S. 5th Street
Acquaintance
