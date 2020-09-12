James V. (Jim) Roth, Sr., 90, a longtime Emmaus resident, passed away Friday, September 11, 2020 at Luther Crest Allentown. Jim was born in Allentown, Pa. a son of the late Albert and Phyllis (Keiper) Roth. He is survived by his wife, Sylvia (Prete) Roth; the couple celebrated their 66th wedding anniversary this year. A 1948 graduate of Allentown High School, Jim received a bachelors degree from Kutztown State Teachers College in 1954. He served in the U.S. Army from 1954 to 1956 and was stationed at Landstuhl, Germany. In 1961, he earned his masters degree in education from Lehigh University. Jim was a teacher in the East Penn School District for 33 years, at Emmaus High School as a biology and special education teacher, and at Emmaus elementary schools and Eyer Junior High School as a guidance counselor. During his years as a teacher, he also served as an assistant coach and scout for Emmaus High School football and basketball teams and was president of the East Penn Schoolmen's Club. Jim enjoyed traveling, camping, golf, bowling, drawing, and having fun with his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. Jim was an active member of Holy Spirit Lutheran Church in Emmaus. He was a member of American Legion Post 0191, VFW Post 7088, and the Emmaus Mercantile Club, and participated in many civic activities such as fundraising for the Emmaus Halloween Parade. In addition to his wife, he is survived by sister Karen I. Roth of Allentown, son James V. Roth, Jr. and his wife Annette of Emmaus and grandsons Gregory, Benjamin, and Jared, and son Frank A. Roth and his wife Helene of Havertown, Pa., and granddaughter Emily Hampson and her husband Robert Hampson, grandson Andrew Roth and his wife Kristin, and great-grandchildren Caroline and Alexander Hampson. He is predeceased by his brother, Robert A. Roth of Emmaus. Jim will be deeply missed and remembered for his love of life and his family and friends, his love of teaching and his students, and his sense of humor. A memorial service will be held at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be offered in Jim's name to The Lutheran Church of the Holy Spirit, 3461 S. Cedar Crest Boulevard, Emmaus, Pa. 18049. Schantz Funeral Home, P.C., Emmaus is handling arrangements.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store