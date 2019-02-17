James Vorosmarti, Jr., physician, submariner, aquanaut on Sealab III, US Navy officer, father, grandfather, and loving husband, died February 11, 2019 at home after a battle with cancer. He was 83.Born in Palmerton, PA, in 1935, he attended Palmerton High School, Lafayette College, and Jefferson Medical College. Jim had a 26-year career in the Navy, with multiple postings including aquanaut on Sealab III, commanding officer of the Naval Medical Research Institute, and at the Pentagon. After retiring from the Navy at the rank of Captain, he worked as a consultant in occupational medicine and medical technology.He is survived by his wife, Carol, three children, James (Beth), Richard (Alice), and Erika, six grandchildren, Jamie, Grace, Henry, William, Katie, and Matthew, and sister Jean Hankee of Walnutport (Eugene) . A memorial service will be held on Saturday February 23, at 11:00am at Emmanuel Lutheran Church in Bethesda, MD. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Nature Conservancy online at www.support.nature.org or by mail to The Nature Conservancy, Attn: Treasury, 4245 N. Fairfax Drive, Suite 100, Arlington, VA 22203. Published in Morning Call on Feb. 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary