M/Sgt. Retired James W. Brown, Jr., 85, best friend and husband of Ruth (Callum) Brown, passed away on March 14. They were husband and wife for 67 years, but knew each other since 1st grade. He will be sadly missed by daughters, Debra Burch (Larry Best), Donna LaTulippe (David), Laura Kunsman (Brian), Gail Schlichting (Keith) and Tracy Genovese.
Following his 20 yrs of service in the USAF his second career was with the Department of Defense as a Quality Control Inspector. M/Sgt. Brown was a graduate of De Sales University. He was a member of Bethany Wesleyan Church in Cherryville.
He was blessed with 17 grandchildren and 28 great grandchildren.
He was predeceased by parents James and Margaret and brothers Thomas and Donald.
Services will be private at the convenience of the family. Burial will take place in Arlington Memorial Park, Whitehall. A public memorial service will be held at a later date. Contributions may be made in M/Sgt. Brown's memory to Bethany Wesleyan Church c/o Brubaker Funeral Home, Inc., 234 Walnut St., Catasauqua. Online condolences may be made to the family online at
www.brubakerfuneralhome.com
Published in Morning Call on Mar. 18, 2020