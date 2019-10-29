Home

Falk Funeral Homes & Crematory Inc.
Viewing
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Falk Funeral Homes & Crematory Inc.
Celebration of Life
Following Services
Falk Funeral Homes & Crematory Inc.
James W. Fenstermacher Obituary
James W. Fenstermacher, 90, of Coopersburg, passed away peacefully on October 27, 2019. He was the beloved husband of Betty (Effrig) Fenstermacher. Born in Norristown, he was a son of the late Roland and Belva (Wallace) Fenstermacher. He served his country honorably in the Coast Guard. Jim spent his career as a lineman for PECO.

Surviving with his wife are his daughters: Jacqueline Vogt of Arizona, Marlisa Ward of North Carolina, and Susan Cannon of Philadelphia; and his brother Roland. He was predeceased by his sons, James Jeffries and Curtis Fenstermacher.

All are invited to a viewing from 2 – 4 PM on Saturday, with a Celebration of his life to follow at the Falk Funeral Home, 163 Main St., Pennsburg, PA 18073.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in his memory to his wife in care of the funeral home. Visit his "Book of Memories" at falkfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Morning Call on Oct. 29, 2019
