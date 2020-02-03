|
|
James W. Honey, 60, of Brodheadsville, PA, passed away on Saturday, February 1st, at his residence.
A Memorial Service will be held on Friday, February 7th at Noon at East Bangor United Methodist Community Church, 136 W. Central Ave., East Bangor, PA with Rev. David Goss officiating. Family and friends are invited to call from 10 AM to Noon on Friday at the church. Burial will be held at St. John's Cemetery in Bangor, PA. Arrangements have been entrusted to James B. Gaffney Funeral Home, Bangor, PA. Please visit gaffneyparsons.com to view a full obituary and offer online condolences.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to East Bangor United Methodist Community Church, 136 W. Central Ave. Bangor, PA 18013.
Published in Morning Call on Feb. 3, 2020