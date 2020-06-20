James W. Kovacs
James W. Kovacs Jr., 32, of Bethlehem, PA passed away on Wednesday June 17th at Lehigh Valley Hospital- Cedar Crest in Allentown, PA. He was born in Bethlehem, the son of James Kovacs and Carma Sarmento of Bethlehem, PA. James was known as a practical joker with a magnetic personality that drew everyone he met close to him, and he loved everyone in return. He was also an expert with computers, an aficionado of cigars, a fierce gamer, and an even fiercer boxer.

He will be lovingly remembered by his father, Jim and wife Deborah, mother, Carma, paternal grandmother, Marie Kovacs, maternal grandmother, Emilia Sarmento, brother, Jason Kovacs, and sisters, Melissa Kovacs, Fatima Said, Laila Said, Lauren Fehr, and his partners in crime, Whiskey and Linda.

A viewing will be held from 9-10am followed by a funeral service at 10am on Wednesday June 24, 2020 at the Life in Christ Church 51 Hillmond St. Bethlehem, PA 18018.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia 3401 Civic Center Blvd. Philadelphia, PA 19104. Send online condolences to www.connellfuneral.com

Published in Morning Call on Jun. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
24
Viewing
09:00 - 10:00 AM
Life in Christ Church
JUN
24
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Life in Christ Church
