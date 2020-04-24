James W. Landis
James W. Landis, 57, of Krocksville, died Wednesday, April 22, 2020 at Easton Hospital due to complications from COVID-19. Born in Allentown, he was the son of the late Willard and Edna (Lamm) Landis. Jim was a graduate of Parkland High School, and was a regular at PHS football games for many years after his graduation. He was previously employed as caretaker for Resurrection Cemetery, Krocksville. Jim's loves included his truck, Dorney Park, Disneyworld, model trains, and especially California cheesburgers. Having a special connection with his niece Emily, he expertly taught her to drive. He was a member of the Krocksville Union Sunday School. Jim is survived by his sister Jane Landis and her husband Dr. Andrew Bausch of Allentown, niece Emily McGovern and her husband Matthew of Swedesboro, NJ, along with grand-nieces Emma and Samantha McGovern. Services are private due to COVID-19. Arrangements by Ashton Funeral Home, Easton. In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution to LDA of PA, Pittsburgh or Peaceable Kingdom, Whitehall.

Published in Morning Call on Apr. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
