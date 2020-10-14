1/1
James W. Michels
James W. Michels, 91, of Perkiomenville, PA, passed away on Saturday, October 10, 2020 at Sunrise Senior Living in Dresher, PA. He was the husband of Ann P. Michels, who predeceased him on June 3rd 2014 and they were married for 63 years.

Born in Brooklyn, NY, he was the son of the late Frank and Johanna (Webster) Michels. James was a District Sales Manager for the New York Telephone Company where he worked for 41 years retiring in 1988. He was a member of St. Philip Neri R.C. Church. He loved tinkering around the house and entertaining his family. He had been a member of the Bayport Historical Society in Long Island, NY and served in the United States Army during the Korean Conflict.

He was a loving father and will be missed by his; 7 children, Thomas M. Michels and wife, Deborah of Manahawkin, NJ, Maureen T. Waszmer and husband, Kenneth of Boiling Springs, James P. Michels and wife, Catherine of Patchogue, NY, John P. Michels and wife, Maureen of Fort Washington, Philip F. Michels and wife, Colleen of Bethlehem, Christopher V. Michels and wife, Jennifer of Coram, NY, Peter A. Michels and wife, Elizabeth of Basking Ridge, NJ; 23 grandchildren; and 10 great grandchildren. Along with his wife and parents, he is predeceased by an infant daughter, Ann Rosemary Michels and his sister, Joan Pedisich.

A Funeral Mass will be held 11:00 a.m. on Friday, October 16, 2020 at St. Philip Neri Catholic Church, 1325 Klinerd Road, Pennsburg, with Rev. Anthony Hangholt officiating. Interment is in Holy Cross Cemetery, Pennsburg. Relatives and friends are invited to a viewing on Friday morning from 10:00 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. at the church. Offer sympathy to the family at www.mannslonakerfuneralhome.com.

The family requests memorial contributions in his memory to St. Philip Neri Church at the address listed above.

Published in Morning Call on Oct. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
16
Viewing
10:00 - 10:45 AM
St. Philip Neri Catholic Church
OCT
16
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
St. Philip Neri Catholic Church
