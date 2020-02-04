|
James W. Shoemaker, 92, of Quakertown, PA; formerly of Upper Mount Bethel Twp., PA passed away on Friday, January 31, 2020.
He was the loving husband of the late Doris E. (Lohman) Shoemaker for 60 years. Jim was born in Upper Mount Bethel Twp. PA to the late Arthur James Shoemaker and the late Clara May (Bartleson) Shoemaker.
He worked as a dairy farmer in the Upper Mount Bethel Twp. area. Jim was a self-employed insurance agent for James W. Shoemaker Agency in Quakertown, PA for more than 25 years.
He loved spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Jim enjoyed his RV, traveling, reading the newspaper, and watching Penn State football.
He was a caring, optimistic, friendly man who was a true people person and a good storyteller.
Jim is survived by his daughter; his two granddaughters; his three great-granddaughters; and his sister, Arlene Miller & husband, Ronald of Bangor, PA.
In addition in his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by his brother, Donald L. Shoemaker.
A viewing will be held on Saturday, February 8, 2020 at Anders-Detweiler Funeral Home & Crematory, 130 E. Broad St., Souderton, Pennsylvania 18964 from 9:30 am - 10:30 am.
A burial will take place on Saturday, February 8, 2020 at 1:30 pm at East Bangor Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: , P.O. Box 42040, Oklahoma City, OK 73123.
Arrangements by: Anders-Detweiler Funeral Home & Crematory, 130 East Broad Street, Souderton, Pennsylvania 18964.
Published in Morning Call on Feb. 4, 2020