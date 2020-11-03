1/
James W. Thomas
James W. Thomas, 86, of Bethlehem, left for the Happy Hunting Grounds on October 29th, 2020. Born in Scranton PA, son of Lillian and Thomas G. Thomas. James is predeceased by his wife, Patricia Thomas, their son, Scott Thomas, and by a brother. James is remembered by his 3 daughters, 7 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren. He worked as a crane operator at the Bethlehem Steel. James enjoyed hunting and fishing. He was a long time member of the North End Wanderers Athletic Association. He will be greatly missed.

Published in Morning Call on Nov. 3, 2020.
