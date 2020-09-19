James William Bartholomew, 42, of Northampton and formerly of Bethlehem, died unexpectedly at his home on September 16, 2020. Jim was born in Bethlehem on June 29, 1978; the son of James R. and Gina M. (Rea) Bartholomew.
Jim was a 1996 graduate of Bethlehem Catholic High School and earned his Bachelor's Degree from Bloomsburg University while on ROTC Scholarship. Upon graduation, Jim proudly served in the US Army; stationed in Germany, Iraq, and South Korea and attaining the rank of Captain.
Jim was an extremely hard worker, and enjoyed his role as Senior Superintendent at Boyle Construction and earlier at Clark Construction.
Jim loved spending time with his family and he will be dearly missed by his parents, Jim and Gina; brothers, Matthew N. Bartholomew and his wife, Jillian; and Drew C. Bartholomew; niece, Harper and nephew, Landon; as well as his extended family and friends.
Services have been entrusted to Connell Funeral Home and will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Headstrong; an organization that helps to heal veterans' hidden wounds of war, PO Box 412572, Boston, MA 02241. Condolences may be offered at www.connellfuneral.com
