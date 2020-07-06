1/1
James William Masteller
James W. Masteller, 85, of Allen Twp., formerly of Bethlehem, passed away on Saturday, July 4, 2020. He was the beloved husband of Betty (Ramberger) Masteller with whom he shared 43 years of marriage. Born in Bethlehem, he was a son of the late Raymond and Emma (Souders) Masteller. He worked for Bethlehem Steel for34 years before retiring in 1986 and was a former member of East Hills Moravian Church, Bethlehem. In addition to his wife Betty, he is also survived by his children, Diane Rogan (Bill) of Moore Twp., Dale Masteller (Maria) of Catasauqua; stepchildren, Robin Forte of FL, Jan Pazienza (Joseph) of FL, Jamie Brekus (Peter) of Bethlehem, Robert Kvacky (Debbie) of Fountain Hill, Joel Kvacky (Marsha) of Moore Twp.; sister Jane McGough of AL; 12 grandchildren and 29 great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by 3 sisters, 1 brother and 2 grandchildren, Caleb Dancho and John Forte.

Services: Graveside services in Hellertown Union Cemetery will be private. Arr. by JAMES FUNERAL HOME, Bethlehem. More info at www.jamesfuneralhome.org In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to East Hills Moravian Church, 1830 Butztown Rd, Bethlehem 18017.

Published in Morning Call on Jul. 6, 2020.
