Jamie L. Dorney, 41 of Allentown died on February 2, 2020. Jamie was born in Allentown on December 17, 1978 daughter of Betty J. (Trump) Douthitt of Allentown and the late Gaylon Douthitt.
Survivors: Mother Betty, son Kasey C. Dorney, twin sisters Jo-Ann L. Goeppert and Janet L. Brett wife of Robert, nieces and nephews.
Service: Private, arrangements John F. Herron Funeral Home in Bethlehem. www.Herronfuneralhomes.com.
Contributions: To the family for the Education Fund for her son Kasey C. Dorney in care of the Herron Funeral Home 458 Center St. Bethlehem, PA 18018.
Published in Morning Call on Feb. 7, 2020