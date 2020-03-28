Morning Call Obituaries
Jamie Grammes
Jamie L. Grammes


1959 - 2020
Jamie L. Grammes, 60, of Orefield, passed away, Wednesday, March 25, 2020 at St. Luke's – Bethlehem. Born in Hialeah, Miami-Dade County, Florida, she was the daughter of the late Richard L. and Norma J. (Bieber) Grammes. Jamie and her brother, Doug owned and operated Norma J's Restaurant in Orefield for the last 45 years. Her infectious smile brightened the days of many patrons who frequented Norma J's. She knew and made everyone feel welcome with her hospitality and grace. When she wasn't with her customers, Jamie loved gardening, home décor, and her beloved dog, Tasha. In her youth, Jamie and her family attended Jordan Evangelical Lutheran Church, Orefield. She will forever be remembered as kind, loving, and compassionate by all who knew her… "Simply, The Best".

Survivors: Brothers, Michael R. Grammes and his wife, Kelly-Anne of Deal Island, MD, Douglas P. Grammes and his companion, Lisa of Coplay; niece, Kimberly; nephews, Matthew and Samuel; three great nieces and nephews.

Service: A celebration of Jamie's life will be held at a later date. No public calling hours. The Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. in Schnecksville is in charge of arrangements. Online expressions of sympathy may be recorded at www.heintzelmancares.com.

Contributions: In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Miracle League of the Lehigh Valley c/o the funeral home, P.O. Box # 196, Schnecksville, PA 180781-0196.
Published in Morning Call on Mar. 28, 2020
