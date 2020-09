When I moved to PA, my then boyfriend now husband Rich, told me about this great little place to have breakfast. We went and I met this lovely lady, Jamie. Over the years, maybe not as often as I would have liked, we would get in to eat and were always met her smile which made us feel like family. When I was pregnant we went after our appointments and Jamie was always interested in our progress. When adam was an infant we took him in and she shared that infectious smile. Fast forward 16 years, she was still happy to see Adam now 6 ft tall. In December I brought my brother from SC in, for the two of us to build a memory. A memory with Jamie welcoming him. We will miss Jamie but will hold dear her love, laughter and smile. We are better for knowing her.

Wendy Pursell

Acquaintance