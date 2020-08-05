1/1
Jamie L. Snyder
1975 - 2020
{ "" }
Jamie "Nut" Lee Snyder, age 45, of Northampton, passed away unexpectedly in his home Thursday, July 30. He was born July 7, 1975 in Allentown. He was a self-employed contractor who was very fond of fixing cars and adding his own personal customizations to four-wheelers and dirt bikes. He loved telling funny stories and bringing laughter to those around him. Jamie is survived by his loving mother Linda Snyder and her companion Barry "Doc" Moyer of Northampton, father Carl Miller of Emlenton, brother Jason Snyder and his companion Joclyn Flyte of Northampton, former spouse Katrina Allen, daughter Olivia Snyder, son Jonathan Snyder, all of Bethlehem, son Nicholas Sommers of Phillipsburg, NJ, and many aunts, uncles, and cousins. The viewing will be held Thursday from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. followed by a memorial at 11 a.m. at Hunsicker Funeral Home in Orefield. Contributions or donations may be made to Hunsicker Funeral Home, 3438 PA Route 309, Orefield 18069.

Published in Morning Call on Aug. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
6
Viewing
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Hunsicker Funeral Home & Cremation Services
AUG
6
Memorial service
11:00 AM
Hunsicker Funeral Home & Cremation Services
Funeral services provided by
Hunsicker Funeral Home & Cremation Services
3438 Route 309
Orefield, PA 18069
(610) 841-7050
Memories & Condolences
7 entries
August 4, 2020
I remember you as a seven year old child and your brother and you both were a hand full for your mom, my cousin Linda and your gram Grace, my favorite aunt in the world. Rest in knowing how much you were loved and loved today and forever.

Priscilla
Priscilla Nemeth
Friend
August 4, 2020
Prayers and condolences to the family for your loss.
Dennis Smith
Acquaintance
August 4, 2020
It's been years, but you were always one of a kind. Peace to your family.
Rest well Nut. ❤
Jennifer Burns
Friend
August 4, 2020
Rest In Peace cousin. You will forever be in our hearts! I know you will be watching over your family.❤Will always remember you
Tammy Demko
Family
August 4, 2020
RIP, , Will miss when you would stop by and omg the stories, not sure when will get laughs like that again, rest easy til I see you again
Jennifer vanderslice
Friend
August 4, 2020
Prayers and sympathy to Linda and family. You will be missed by all.
Randy Snyder and Carol
Family
August 4, 2020
My goodness. I haven't seen you in years. You were great person. Heaven has gained an angel.
Christa
