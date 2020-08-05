Jamie "Nut" Lee Snyder, age 45, of Northampton, passed away unexpectedly in his home Thursday, July 30. He was born July 7, 1975 in Allentown. He was a self-employed contractor who was very fond of fixing cars and adding his own personal customizations to four-wheelers and dirt bikes. He loved telling funny stories and bringing laughter to those around him. Jamie is survived by his loving mother Linda Snyder and her companion Barry "Doc" Moyer of Northampton, father Carl Miller of Emlenton, brother Jason Snyder and his companion Joclyn Flyte of Northampton, former spouse Katrina Allen, daughter Olivia Snyder, son Jonathan Snyder, all of Bethlehem, son Nicholas Sommers of Phillipsburg, NJ, and many aunts, uncles, and cousins. The viewing will be held Thursday from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. followed by a memorial at 11 a.m. at Hunsicker Funeral Home in Orefield. Contributions or donations may be made to Hunsicker Funeral Home, 3438 PA Route 309, Orefield 18069.



