Stephens Funeral Home, Inc.
274 North Krocks Road
Allentown, PA 18106
610-434-6304

Jamie Lee Young

Jamie Lee Young Obituary
Jamie Lee Young, 53, of Breinigsville, passed away Friday, March 13, 2020 in the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania with his wife by his side. Jamie was the husband of Michelle D. (Zednik) Young. They would have been married 23 years this May. He was born in Allentown a son of the late Dale Young and Diane (Heffner) Adams. Jamie was the stepson of Mary Young of Catasauqua, PA and the late John W. Adams. He was a graduate of William Allen High School Class of 1984. Jamie was the previous owner of Lehigh Valley Foreign Car Parts, Bethlehem. He was an avid sports fan but especially the Philadelphia Eagles and his beloved Notre Dame Fighting Irish. He will be dearly missed by his family and friends. On behalf of his family, we would like to extend our heartfelt gratitude to the Staff of Hospital of The University of Pennsylvania and Penn Medicine for all the care, compassion, and love shown to Jamie over all the years.

Survivors: Wife; fur babies past and present Zoe, Zena and Lily; aunts, Bonnie White of Allentown, Constance Young of Emmaus, Marilyn Harwick of Richardson, TX; uncles, Donald and Robert Heffner both of Allentown, Richard Heffner of Palmyra, PA. He was pre-deceased by his sister Tammy Young and his aunts Beverly Hunsicker and Joyce Frey.

Services: Private at the convenience of his family. Arrangements by Stephens Funeral Home, Inc. www.stephensfuneral.com.

Contributions: Cystic Fibrosis Foundation 1541 Alta Drive #204, Whitehall, PA 18052.
Published in Morning Call on Mar. 18, 2020
