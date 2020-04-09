|
Jammily Hadeed Koury was born in Amar, Syria in 1931 to Faris and Sarah Hadeed. As a young woman, she moved with her mother to Port of Spain, Trinidad, West Indies to be with her five siblings and their families. There, she met Charles Abraham Koury of Allentown, PA and they were married in Trinidad at St. Theresa's RC Church. They lived in Allentown for a short time then purchased a new home in Whitehall Township, PA where they raised four children. Charles passed in 1989, but Jammily remained in their home until her recent passing.
This was where their legacy started. It became a place of immense hospitality open to all whether family or friend, and everyone was considered family. A sanctuary for many traveling from abroad, Jammily and Charles gave them support, comfort, lodging, and nourishment during life transitions. The door to her home was always open, no invitation required, so that she could enjoy the company of each visitor for hours. Everyone that entered was greeted by Jammily's warm smile and a banquet table of homemade delicious foods that would somehow be prepared instantly. She was an amazing cook, seamstress, gardener, and conversationalist who took interest in and remembered every detail of the lives of those she knew. And, as in the Syrian custom and tradition, everything centered around food, cooking recipes, and sharing life stories. She would recount these stories from the earliest to recent times bringing her own wisdom. There was never a dull moment as conversations sometimes were met with tears but mostly laughter.
Even during the 15 years that she courageously endured tremendous illnesses and disability, she kept the front door unlocked, greeting all with the same warm hospitality and kindness that she felt were the most important qualities of a life well lived. Our Mother often said that life without others, without the joy of relationships, was an empty life. No person would ever be turned away, especially those in need. She helped many Syrian families and most of her relatives assimilate to the United States by offering advice, food, clothing, and temporary shelter. Jammily had great love for her many nephews and nieces around the world and they reciprocated that love and always remained in touch with her as she was eager to hear about their changing lives.
She led a life that exhibited all the qualities of her devotion to Orthodox Christianity and what it means to truly be human. She taught her children that life is about giving, not receiving, about caring for all persons you meet, no matter what their position or condition in life; and that what matters most is to love all and make them feel welcomed.
Jammily's unprioritized love for all is evident by the enormous number of calls and condolences we have received through this difficult time since her passing and for which we are so grateful. She is survived by her loving children: Richard (wife Afaf), Joanne, Sharon Makhoul (husband Bassam), and Anthony; her five grandchildren whom she was so proud of: Charles-Chuck (wife Lara), Sarah Elias (husband Ghassan), Lauren, Josh Makhoul (wife Lexi), and Kaitlin Tilton (husband Ryan); and her five great grandchildren that brought her so much delight in recent years: George, Mila, Joseph, Renee, and Esmé.
Our mother will be dearly missed as she was a woman of strength, dignity, godliness, and generosity unbounded by even her physical disability in the latter part of her life. Her true legacy is the imprint she made in the lives of her children to live each day in godliness, truth, love, and hope for the eternal life with Jesus Christ.
Funeral note:
We are greatly saddened that during this time of medical crisis, we cannot honor our Mother as she truly deserves as we bless her to the eternal life. Funeral services will be privately held for the safety of all. Please join us in prayer for our Mother as we attempt to recover from our personal loss and the loss of life throughout the world.
Donations: In lieu of flowers, please offer your generous donations to any of the following on behalf of Jammily Koury and Family:
St. Luke's Hospital of Allentown to help them continue the amazing care they provided to Jammily: https://www.slhn.org/development/ways-to-give/make-a-gift
St. George Antiochian Orthodox Church https://www.stgeorgeallentown.com, 1011 Catasauqua Ave, Allentown, Pennsylvania 18102.
Arrangements by Nicos C. Elias Funeral Home.
Published in Morning Call on Apr. 9, 2020