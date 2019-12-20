Home

Jan R. Walker Obituary
Jan R. "Chet" Walker, a Vietnam Era Marine Corps Veteran 64, died on December 16, 2019. He was suffering from illnesses both chronic and acute, and chose to die at home rather than be hospitalized. He is survived by his three children, Elizabeth Weber, Meagan Joyce and Daniel Walker, his grandchildren Brayden Weber, Dylan Joyce, Makayla Joyce, Logan Walker, Benjamin Walker and sister Cindy Vojnovic.

Schmoyer Funeral Home, Breinigsville, is handling arrangements.
Published in Morning Call on Dec. 20, 2019
