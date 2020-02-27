Home

TREXLER FUNERAL HOME INC.
1625 W HIGHLAND ST
Allentown, PA 18102 1032
610-434-9616
Calling hours
Monday, Mar. 2, 2020
12:30 PM
TREXLER FUNERAL HOME INC.
1625 W HIGHLAND ST
Allentown, PA 18102 1032
View Map
Service
Monday, Mar. 2, 2020
1:30 PM
TREXLER FUNERAL HOME INC.
1625 W HIGHLAND ST
Allentown, PA 18102 1032
View Map
Jane A. Dreher Obituary
Jane A. Dreher, 81, of Allentown, passed away Wednesday, February 26, 2020. She was the wife of the late Dale J. Dreher. Born in Allentown, she was the daughter of the late Nevin W. and Ida S. (Frantz) Bartholomew. She worked as a medical secretary at Lehigh Area Medical Associates before retiring and previously for Valley Kidney Specialists, Dr. Robert Friedman and Dr. David Williams. She was an avid reader and a life member of Franklin Home Association, where she enjoyed playing bingo and pinochle.

Survivors: Daughter Pam Lee; grandson Zachary Gangewere; brother in law James Weber; nieces, nephews and their families. She was predeceased by her sister Barbara Weber.

Services: 1:30 PM, Monday, March 2 at Trexler Funeral Home, 1625 W. Highland St., Allentown. Calling begins at 12:30 PM. Burial at Cedar Hill Memorial Park.

Contributions in lieu of flowers can be made payable to St. Luke's Sacred Heart Campus, ATT: Development Office, 801 Ostrum St., Bethlehem, PA 18015. Payment memo line to read: c/o Acute Rehab Center
Published in Morning Call on Feb. 27, 2020
