Jane A. (Artz) Koch, 90, formerly of Bethlehem, passed away peacefully on Sunday April 14, 2019 while in the care of Above and Beyond Senior Living, Allentown. She was the wife of the late Clifford O. Koch, who passed away in 1991. Born in Bethlehem, she was the daughter of the late Mark and Regina (Morgan) Artz. Jane was a graduate of Liberty High School, Class of 1946. She also attended Moravian College. Jane worked for the Morning Call in the Bethlehem office, where she met her husband. She also worked for Lehigh University as a secretary and a dispatcher. She was a parishioner of Church of the Assumption of the B.V.M. Catholic Church, where she was a lector and co-chair of "The Assumption Travelers." She was the 1st President of the Retreat Executive Board of the church, and member of the Cursillo movement of the Diocese of Allentown. Jane was also a past board member of the Junior and Senior Women's Clubs of Bethlehem, volunteer for New Bethany Soup Kitchen, Reader for RADPRIN, and an organizer and past president of Lehigh Little League auxiliary of Bethlehem. SURVIVORS: She will be lovingly remembered by her daughter Sally J. Keglovits and husband Joseph of Upper Saucon Twp.; son Mark Koch of Coopersburg.SERVICES: A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 A.M. on Wednesday April 17, 2019 at Church, of the Assumption of the B.V.M. Catholic Church4101 Old Bethlehem Pike Bethlehem, PA 18015, where the family will receive relatives and friends from 10 A.M. until the time of the Mass. Jane's arrangements are entrusted to the Cantelmi Long Funeral Home, 500 Linden St., Bethlehem, PA 18018. Burial will be at Holy Saviour Cemetery, Bethlehem. A memory tribute may be placed at www.cantelmifuneralhome.com. CONTRIBUTIONS: In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Pets in Need, 3220 Penn Allen Rd, Nazareth, PA 18064. Published in Morning Call on Apr. 16, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary