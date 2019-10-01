|
|
Jane A. LaBold, 94 years, of Slatington, passed away Sunday, September 29, 2019 at Liza's House in Danielsville. She was the widow of Robert C. LaBold. Born in Bowmanstown, she was a daughter of the late Raymond and Margaret (Harlan) Haines.
Jane worked for Wells Fargo for many years. She was a member of St. John's United Church of Christ in Slatington. Jane was a life member of the Emerald Starhose Co. in Emerald where she volunteered with the Ladies Auxillary. She was a Golden Star member of the Slatington Chapter of Eastern Star and Rose Croix.
Survivors: Daughter, Barbara wife of David Keller of Schnecksville, son, Craig LaBold of New Tripoli, sister, Marjorie Hofmann of Slatington, grandchildren, Michelle wife of Robert Jones III of Germansville and Margaret wife of Jesse Passwaters of Delaware; great grandchildren, Chelsea and Aiden Jones; nieces and nephews.
A Graveside Service will take place at 11:00 AM on Thursday, October 3 at Fairview Cemetery, located at the intersection of E. South St. and Fairview Ave in Slatington with the Rev. Henry Distler officiating. Arrangements by Keller Funeral Homes, Inc., Fogelsville. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.KellerFuneralHomes.com.
Contributions: In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. John's U.C.C., 15 2nd Ave., Slatington, or the Slatington Public Library, 650 Main St., Slatington, 18080.
Published in Morning Call on Oct. 1, 2019