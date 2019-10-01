Morning Call Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Keller Funeral Homes, Inc - Fogelsville
1018 Church Street
Fogelsville, PA 18051
(610) 395-1652
Graveside service
Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019
11:00 AM
Fairview Cemetery
E. South St. and Fairview Ave
Slatington, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jane LaBold
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jane A. LaBold

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jane A. LaBold Obituary
Jane A. LaBold, 94 years, of Slatington, passed away Sunday, September 29, 2019 at Liza's House in Danielsville. She was the widow of Robert C. LaBold. Born in Bowmanstown, she was a daughter of the late Raymond and Margaret (Harlan) Haines.

Jane worked for Wells Fargo for many years. She was a member of St. John's United Church of Christ in Slatington. Jane was a life member of the Emerald Starhose Co. in Emerald where she volunteered with the Ladies Auxillary. She was a Golden Star member of the Slatington Chapter of Eastern Star and Rose Croix.

Survivors: Daughter, Barbara wife of David Keller of Schnecksville, son, Craig LaBold of New Tripoli, sister, Marjorie Hofmann of Slatington, grandchildren, Michelle wife of Robert Jones III of Germansville and Margaret wife of Jesse Passwaters of Delaware; great grandchildren, Chelsea and Aiden Jones; nieces and nephews.

A Graveside Service will take place at 11:00 AM on Thursday, October 3 at Fairview Cemetery, located at the intersection of E. South St. and Fairview Ave in Slatington with the Rev. Henry Distler officiating. Arrangements by Keller Funeral Homes, Inc., Fogelsville. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.KellerFuneralHomes.com.

Contributions: In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. John's U.C.C., 15 2nd Ave., Slatington, or the Slatington Public Library, 650 Main St., Slatington, 18080.
Published in Morning Call on Oct. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jane's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Keller Funeral Homes, Inc - Fogelsville
Download Now