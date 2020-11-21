Jane Ann (Stables) Loprest, 82, of Macungie, passed away Thursday, November 19, 2020. She was the devoted wife of the late Frank J. Loprest, Ph.D. They were married for 59 years.
Jane received her BS from the State University of New York at Binghamton and her master's from Trenton State University. She was a professor of accounting at Bucks County Community College for over 30 years. An early advocate for equal pay for women, she brought a successful challenge to gender-based pay discrimination on behalf of the female faculty. In retirement, her lifelong passion for art inspired her to serve as a docent at the Michener Art Museum in Doylestown, PA.
A loving mother and grandmother, Jane took great joy in organizing family vacations and events, bringing together her children and grandchildren for lots of talking, laughing, and eating. An avid reader, Jane also belonged to several local book clubs.
She is survived by her children and their spouses the Honorable F. James Loprest, Jr. (Theresa Moser, Esq.) of Brooklyn, NY, Dr. Lorraine J. Spikol (Dr. Louis E. Spikol) of Allentown, PA, Pamela J. Loprest, Ph.D. (Hugh G. Courtney, Ph.D.) of Concord, MA, Amy M. Loprest, Esq. of Brooklyn, NY, Elizabeth A. Henry (Wilbur E. Henry) of Millburn, NJ; brother Gordon W. Stables, Jr. (Carolyn) of San Diego, CA; and nine grandchildren, Aaron, Benjamin, Joseph, Anna, Eleanor, Edwina, Michael, Zoe, and Josephine.
Service: A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 1:00 pm. Tuesday, November 24, 2020, at St. Joseph the Worker Roman Catholic Church, 1879 Applewood Drive, Orefield. In light of current CDC restrictions, we ask you to avoid risking your health and attend remotely. To access a video link of the Mass, please visit the funeral home website and expand Jane's obituary.
The Rev. Msgr. Robert J. Wargo will be the celebrant. Family and friends may pay their respects from 12:00 noon to 12:50 pm Tuesday in the church. Interment will follow the service at Holy Saviour Cemetery, Bethlehem.
Contributions: In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Catholic Charities of Allentown c/o the funeral home, P.O. Box #196, Schnecksville, PA 18078-0196.