Jane Beckel Bannan passed away on August 28th, 2020, at her home in Moravian Village in Bethlehem, PA, at the age of 95. Jane was predeceased by her parents Frederick Beckel and Helen Trumbauer Beckel, her sister Edith Beckel Dalziel and brother Fred Beckel. Her husband, Thomas Sheridan Bannan, passed away in Bethlehem in 1994. Her immediate surviving family includes her daughter, Pamela Jane Bannan and husband Peter Louis Cappadoro of Long Island, NY, her daughter, Wendy Diane Bannan and her partner Tony Panton Rowe of Boulder CO, and her granddaughter, Elsa Spring Weltzien and fiancé Matthew David Staples of Denver, CO.
Jane grew up in Bethlehem PA, graduated from Moravian Prep School, and continued on to Moravian College and Penn State University where she graduated with a degree in Journalism. She was introduced to Thomas Sheridan Bannan by mutual friends, and was married to him for over 40 years. Tom Bannan graduated from Lehigh University, and served in the US Army during WWII and beyond.
Jane's professional career included working for Westinghouse, a newspaper in Bethlehem, a newspaper in Manhattan and working for various school districts. She was a librarian for Cold Spring Harbor High School in Cold Spring Harbor, Long Island, NY for 20 years.
Jane and Sherry (Tom / "Sherd" as his family called him) lived in numerous states due to his military career and his career in education. Some of these locations included: Essex CT, Watchung , NJ, Fort Leavenworth, KS, Coronado, CA, and Menlo Park, CA. The Bannans settled in Huntington, NY where they raised their children and pursued their respective careers in education. After living in Huntington for 25 years, they retired and relocated to Bethlehem, PA. Jane and Sherry reconnected with old friends and made many new ones while they pursued their many interests.
Being a 7th Generation Moravian, Jane devoted many hours volunteering for her beloved Moravian Community. She was a member of the Moravian Woman's Group Circle 6, a member of the Twenty Minute Society (an anonymous charitable group), a volunteer docent at the Moravian Museum, and a one of the hosts at the Central Moravian Church Christmas Putz. Jane was also a tour guide at the Sun Inn. She and her husband Sherry volunteered at MusikFest and The Burnside Plantation. Jane was the Editor of the Newsletter at Moravian Village for several years.
Jane was also involved in the Lehigh University community where she volunteered at the reception desk at Iacocca Hall. There is a Lehigh University scholarship in Thomas and Jane's names, and for many years Jane attended the annual dinner meeting for the sponsors and the recipients of these scholarships.
Jane had many passions. She loved to read and kept up with politics and news stories. Travel was one of her greatest passions and she and her husband enjoyed traveling around the world. She continued travelling, after his death, with friends and groups. Her travels included trips to Moravian Communities including Herrnhut, Germany. Jane also attended several Moravian women's conferences. Of these, two highlights included going to the Women's Moravian Conference in South Africa and to El Salvador, San Salvador. In El Salvador, Jane and the other Moravian women brought Bibles to the Moravian Church (which no longer had a roof) and worshiped with the congregants. Jane found connection and friendship with the women she met at these conferences and communities.
At Moravian Village and in the last decade of her life, Jane built strong friendships at Moravian Village of Bethlehem. She made many new friends, in addition to the people she grew up with in Bethlehem and from Lehigh University. Jane also formed strong bonds of friendship and respect with many of the extraordinary caregivers who cared for her. These extraordinary women (both at Moravian Village and the Amada Agency) helped Jane to enjoy her last years with laughter, connection and dignity. People have remarked on her quick wit, interest in others, and her sharp mind, which continued even in her last year. For this and many other reasons she will be missed by her family, friends and those who knew and loved her.
Services: A Graveside Service will be held for Jane Bannan on Friday, September 25th at 2:00 P.M. at Nisky Hill Cemetery, 254 E. Church Street. Bethlehem. PA. Funeral Arrangements entrusted to the Cantelmi Long Funeral Home, Bethlehem. A Memory Tribute may be placed at www.cantelmifuneralhome.com
Contributions: In lieu of flowers, contributions would be kindly accepted, but not expected. Some suggestions are: Central Moravian Church, The Sun Inn and Burnside Plantation.