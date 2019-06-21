Jane Hilaire Coleman, a long-time resident of Las Vegas, NV was 94 years young and enjoyed a life well-lived. She ascended into heaven the morning of June 15, 2019 to join many of her friends and to catch up with them, complete her daily crossword puzzles, watch Jeopardy, and play Bingo! She is preceded in death by her husband, Jim, to whom she was married for over 55 years. Jane's life was always filled with activities and she was fortunate to have traveled globally, visiting with friends and family throughout her lifetime. She graduated from St. Luke's Hospital School of Nursing in Bethlehem, PA and went on to join the Navy Nurse Corps (1949 to 1954), serving as a LTJG in the Korean War, and received the National Defense Service Medal. During her military service her most memorable experiences were being a Navy Flight Nurse during the Korean War and flying from Howeda AFB to Hickam AFB in 15.5 hours on a C-97 with patients. She attended flight school at Gunter AFB in Montgomery, AL in 1951. A long-time resident of Arlington Heights, IL, Jane went on to serve as a Nursing Supervisor at Northwest Community Hospital in Arlington Heights for 26 years. She lived at Acacia Springs Retirement Resort for the past six and a half years where she always felt surrounded by loving and uplifting people and made many cherished friends. Jane came from a large family (8 children) and went on to have 6 children of her own (Dr. Colleen Coleman (Vic Alfirevic) of Claremont, CA; Patricia Coleman of Chicago, IL; Maureen Coleman of Las Vegas, NV; Michael Coleman of Chicago, IL; Casey Mitchell (Bill) of Lake Forest, IL; and Meg Carpenter (Jim) of Glenview, IL, and nine grandchildren including Dana and Devin Alfirevic; Erin, Coleman (Cole) and Bridget Mitchell; and Grace, Ross, Jane and John Carpenter. Her sisters and brothers were Marie Holland, Anne Tallarico, Philip Hilaire, Vincent Hilaire, Catherine Thompson, Rita Downey and Lucille Pleiss. Burial will be on Saturday, August 10, 2019 at 2pm PT at Southern Nevada Veterans Memorial Cemetery at 1900 Veterans Memorial Drive, Boulder City, NV, with full military honors, and a mass prior to the burial at St. Joseph, Husband of Mary Catholic Church 7260 W. Sahara Avenue, Las Vegas, NV. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Women's Memorial for Women in Military Service for America in Washington, DC or Honor Flight Southern Nevada. "Our Mother lived a special and wonderful life," said her children. Published in Morning Call on June 21, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary