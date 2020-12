Jane E. Graves, 81, of Allentown, died on November 26, 2020 at Lehigh Valley Hospital, Salisbury Twp. Born in Allentown, she was the daughter of the late James and Helen K.C. (Holben) Graves. She was an executive secretary at the American Kennel Club for many years. She was a member of Asbury United Methodist Church in Allentown.



Services: Private. Arrangements by Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Home, Allentown.



