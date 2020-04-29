Jane E. Hulsizer
1924 - 2020
Jane E. Salzman Hulsizer, 95 of Gracedale, formerly of Palmer Twp. died April 25, 2020. Born in Phillipsburg, NJ she was employed by Magnetic Windings as part of the WWII effort, then worked at various Downtown Easton stores. She was a volunteer at the Easton Senior Center, Easton Hospital and Crayola and a member of First Presbyterian Church, Easton where she served as a Deacon. Jane loved dogs, helping people and could carry on a conversation with anyone. She is survived by her husband of 77 years Lester Hulsizer; children: Barry Hulsizer and Valerie Frederickson both of Palmer; grandson: Chris Kindt (wife Kelley); great-grandchildren: Abby and Ryan Kindt and their mother Jennifer Cooprider. Her brother Robert Saltzman, Jr. died earlier. Services are private with burial at Easton Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the Center for Animal Health and Welfare. Offer online condolences at www.AshtonFuneralHome.com.

Published in Morning Call on Apr. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
