Jane E. Takacs, 77 years, of Kutztown, passed away Friday, April 12, 2019 at the Lehigh Valley Hospital, Inpatient Hospice Unit, Allentown. She was the wife of Michael T. Takacs for 57 years this past November. Born in Elizabeth, NJ she was the daughter of George J. and Jane E. (Skiba) Kotch. She was a CNA (Certified Nurse's Aide) at Mosser Nursing Home in Trexlertown for six years. Jane was a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church in Kutztown. Survivors: Husband, Michael, daughters, Verna Fisher of Slatington, Ann Erb of Bath, Mary Takacs-Moore and husband Darin of Limeport, and Barbara Takacs and husband Scott Cahill of Fleetwood; 6 grandchildren. She was predeceased by a brother George Kotch.Services: Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:00 AM on Tuesday at St. Mary's Catholic Church, 14833 Kutztown Rd., Kutztown. Visitation will be from 9:30 to 10:00 AM in the Church. Arrangements by Keller Funeral Homes, Inc., Fogelsville.Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.KellerFuneralHomes.com.
Published in Morning Call on Apr. 14, 2019