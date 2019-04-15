Morning Call Obituaries
|
J.S. Burkholder Funeral Home Inc.
1601 Hamilton Street
Allentown, PA 18102
610-433-5161
Jane Elizabeth Mellenberg

Jane Elizabeth Mellenberg Obituary
Jane Elizabeth Mellenberg, 95, formerly of Bethlehem and Barefoot Bay, FL died Saturday, April 13, 2019 in Cedarbrook-Fountain Hill Annex. She was the widow of Vernon Elton Mellenberg. Born in Allentown, she was the daughter of the late Edgar D. and Marie E. (Wenner) Otto. Jane was a graduate of Allentown High School and had worked as a secretary at Mack Trucks prior to her marriage. An avid bridge player, she enjoyed membership in a local bridge club for many years. Jane was a devoted wife and mother and lover of animals.Survivors: Son, Scott D. Mellenberg and his wife Kathy of Northampton.Services: Private. Arrangements by J.S. Burkholder Funeral Home, Allentown, www.jsburkholder.com. Contributions: In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made in Jane's memory to Peaceable Kingdom, Inc., P.O. Box 424, Whitehall, PA 18052.
Published in Morning Call on Apr. 15, 2019
