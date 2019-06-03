Jane Ellen Causseer, 74, of Slatington, passed away Friday, May 31, 2019 at Lehigh Valley Hospital, Salisbury Twsp. Born on February 12, 1945 in Slatington, she was the daughter of the late Thomas G. and Helen (Jones) Causseer. She graduated from Slatington High School in 1963, and then from Bethlehem Business School in 1965. Jane Ellen was employed by McFadden, Riskin, & Williams Law Office of Bethlehem, working as a legal secretary for Michael E. Riskin, Esq. An active member of Bethel United Church of Christ, Slatington, she was a member of consistory, served as recording secretary, treasurer for many years, was a Sunday School Teacher and belonged to Bethel Action Group and Women's Fellowship. Jane Ellen was a lifetime New York Yankees fan. She was interested in her welsh heritage and enjoyed knitting, crochet, reading and listening to music. She is survived by first cousins: Margaret Campbell, Janice Szakaly, Linda Cressman, Suzanne Green & Robert Jones; many second cousins. A funeral service will be held at 11 A.M. on Thursday, June 6, 2019 at Harding Funeral Home, 25-27 N. Second St, Slatington. Calling hour 10-11AM. Interment to follow at Fairview Cemetery, Slatington. In lieu of flowers, contribution's in Jane Ellen's name can be made to Gymanfa Ganu of Slatington, 6750 PA Rte 873, Slatington PA 18080. Published in Morning Call on June 3, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary