Jane F. Sandt, 88, formerly of Pen Argyl, passed away peacefully with her family by her side on April 25, 2019, at Lehigh Valley Hospital-Muhlenberg. Born, June 25, 1930, she was the daughter of the late Thomas L. and Helen (Harding) Finkbeiner. She was preceded in death by her husband Donald Sandt in 2007. Jane was a 1948 graduate of Pen Argyl High School. She was employed by West Jersey Moto Club for 20 years prior to her retirement as a Domestic Travel counselor. She had a passion for singing and music, and was a frequent soloist at wedding and a participant in Easton's Musical Arts, Nazareth Community Chorus for many years. Along with her husband, she enjoyed entertaining with the Happy Boombadeers Boomba Club. Some of her favorite moments involved quiet days at Lake Wallenpaupack and warm afternoons in Tarpon Springs, FL. Her passion for storytelling will be deeply missed by her family. She was actively involved with Sunday School, United Methodist Women and Choir at Grace United Methodist Church, Pen Argyl for many years, and currently was a member of Wesley United Methodist Church in Bethlehem. Jane is survived by her loving daughters Heather (Hughes) Hunter, wife of James of Pen Argyl and Robin (Hughes) Downing, wife of Daniel of Palm Harbor, Florida. Two granddaughters, Jennifer (Hunter) Childs and her husband Benjamin and Hillary (Hunter) Lowe and her husband Mark. And four great grandchildren, Landon, Tenleigh, Mason and Owen who were the light of her life. A calling hour will be held on Friday, May 3, 2019, at 12 PM followed by a Memorial Service at 1 PM, at the Ruggiero Funeral Home, LLC, www.ruggierofuneralhome.com, 126 E. Pennsylvania Avenue, Pen Argyl. Burial will be private in Fairview Cemetery, Pen Argyl. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be offered to either Wesley United Methodist Church, 2540 Center Street, Bethlehem, PA 18017 or the , Lehigh Valley Unit, 3893 Adler Place, Bethlehem, PA 18017.