May 21, 1944 - Aug. 20, 2020. Jane Gerencher, a teacher, author and volunteer who advocated for vulnerable children and helped troubled youth get back on track, died in Mesa, AZ., on Aug. 20. She was 76.



The cause was a heart attack, said her husband, Dr. Joseph Gerencher, emeritus professor of earth science at Moravian College in Bethlehem, Pa., where the couple lived until 2012.



Jane was a graduate of Liberty High School in Bethlehem, Pa., class of 1962, and Moravian College, class of 1966. She went on to Pennsylvania State University for her masters degree in English, where she met her husband Joe, who was working toward a masters in geology. They married in 1967.



Sexism was more explicit during her early life. In her senior year of high school, a female teacher told her she didn't get a scholarship because a boy would need it more to provide for his family.



Secondary school English was Jane's specialty, and she worked in several local school districts and at Northampton Community College before settling into a long-term teaching career in the middle school at Moravian Academy in Bethlehem.



She was a creative professional. She was known for having students write letters to themselves for delivery in the future. She would hold onto these descriptive missives and mail them back three years later to their authors, who were surprised by their own growth over time.



When teaching "The Diary of Anne Frank," she arranged for Holocaust survivors to speak to students about life in a concentration camp as a way to bring history alive. One year she recalled the students didn't expect to see the elderly survivor arrive carrying his motorcycle helmet. Jane personally visited the Anne Frank house and seven World War II concentration camps in Central and Eastern Europe.



For two years, Jane added weekly writing deadlines to her teaching duties. She pitched an idea to the editors of what was then the Bethlehem Globe-Times newspaper for an advice column dedicated to education issues. They accepted and she got the job she created, answering classroom-related questions and writing the "Dear Teacher" column.



Jane also served as a faculty mentor to younger teachers. She retired from Moravian Academy in 2003.



Jane worked to protect the best interests of children in difficult circumstances. She volunteered as a Court Appointed Special Advocate (CASA) in the Lehigh Valley for several years.



In her later years, she and Joe enjoyed extensive travel adventures together. They camped in the Serengeti of Tanzania, visited the pyramids of Egypt, walked on the Great Wall of China and, by boat, toured the historically complicated coast of Croatia, among many other places. Seeing giraffes and other large mammals in the wild was among her greatest travel pleasures.



Over the years she also took trips with her daughters. She toured the Motown Museum and the Midwest with Kristen and explored Cuba's culture with Jill.



In 2012, Jane and Joe moved to Gold Canyon, Arizona, in the foothills of the Superstition Mountains. Jane promoted her love of literacy by introducing and maintaining the community's first Little Free Library.



She also published a kids' book, "Santa's Sugar," about a mishap-prone elf named Nugget who saves Santa from an error. She said it was important to show children the idea that even Santa Claus makes mistakes, and they can be corrected with help from friends and family.



Jane continued a tradition of public service by volunteering for the Restorative Justice Panel of Pinal County, where she worked with young defendants to repair the harm they had done. She also was active on the local Foster Care Review Board, where she helped advise the juvenile court on specific cases. She had been a foster parent earlier in her life.



She had a generous spirit. As she wrote to her beloved grand girl, "My life has had many happy moments, large and small. I am a very fortunate person."



Raised in Bethlehem, Jane was the third of three children of Cora Long and Carl Siegfried, Sr. In addition to her husband and two daughters, she is survived by a granddaughter, Araceli Lazarus of Redwood City, Ca.; and two brothers, Earl Siegfried, of Imler, Pa., and Carl Siegfried, Jr. of Center Valley, Pa.



Cremation was provided by A Wise Choice Cremation & Funeral Services of Mesa, AZ. Memorial contributions can be made to the National Court Appointed Special Advocates/Guardians Ad Litem Association. Due to the pandemic, a virtual memorial celebration of life was held on Sept. 5.



