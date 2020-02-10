Morning Call Obituaries
J.S. Burkholder Funeral Home Inc.
1601 Hamilton Street
Allentown, PA 18102
610-433-5161
Viewing
Monday, Feb. 10, 2020
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
View Map
1601 Hamilton Street
Allentown, PA 18102
View Map
Jane K. Stamm, 70, of South Whitehall Township, passed away on February 7th at Lehigh Valley Hospital. She was the loving wife of Peter Stamm for 37 years. She loved being a nurse and began her career as the youngest licensed nurse in New York City, working in the Pediatric ICU. Her career spanned 40 years taking care of babies, adolescents, and adults. Her soft spot was working with disabled children, especially Christopher Yetter. She loved and was loved by her dogs Mackie and Pedro. Jane was a member of the Kuhnsville Area Lions Club.

She will be missed by her husband Peter, her brother John, and her sister Nancy.

A Viewing will be held Today, Monday, February 10, 2020 from 3 P.M. to 5 P.M. in the J.S. Burkholder Funeral Home, 16th and Hamilton Sts. Allentown. A private burial will take place in Calvary Cemetery, Queens, N.Y. Condolences may be offered and further information found at www.jsburkolder.com

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Jane's memory to the Kuhnsville Area Lions Club, P.O. Box 291 Fogelsville, PA 18051
Published in Morning Call on Feb. 10, 2020
