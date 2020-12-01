Jane Kauffman Friedberg passed away peacefully in her sleep on the morning of November 29, 2020, after living a full, joyous, and rewarding life. She was an astronomer at the Franklin Institute, professional artist, selfless volunteer and fundraiser for many charities, devoted mother/grandmother, and wife to Micky Friedberg, the love of her life, for 60 years. She is survived by people she loved: Her son Joseph Friedberg (Audrey Taichman Friedberg), and her seven grandchildren – Emilia, David, Dashiel, Gabriel, Joshua, Nathan, and Jack.
Funeral services are private. See www.sollevinson.com
