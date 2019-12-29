|
Jane L. Gilbert, 94, formerly of Bushkill Township, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, December 17, 2019, at Alexandria Manor, Nazareth. She was the wife of the late Quentin R. Gilbert, Sr., with whom she shared 71 years of marriage prior to his passing in 2016. Born in Nazareth, she was a daughter of the late Paul and Sallie (Bill) Seifert. Jane was a graduate of Nazareth High School, class of 1942. A devoted and loving wife, mother and grandmother, Jane also worked as a shipping clerk for Kateo Garments and as a secretary for the former Speck Plastics, Belfast. Her enthusiasm and ambition to serving her community led her to a successful term as President of the Bushkill Township Board of Supervisors and the first female in Northampton County to be elected and serve as such. For many years, she was a member of Star Grange #993, Moorestown. Among many other accomplishments, Jane served as the first president of the Moorestown Garden Club, co-authored the PA State Grange cookbook, and chaired the Allentown Fair Grange exhibits. She was a member of Salem United Church of Christ of Moorestown where she served as a Sunday school teacher, president of the Ladies Aid, was a member of the Consistory as well as the Historical Society, and was instrumental in updating the church history book. Jane was also a Northampton County 4H member and Cub Scout den mother. Survivors: She will be lovingly remembered and dearly missed by her son, Quentin R. Gilbert, Jr. and his wife, Kathryn, of Plainfield Township; daughters, Linda J. Kortz and her husband, John, of Moore Township, and Suzanne J. Allen and her husband, Everett, of Pawleys Island, South Carolina; four grandchildren, Paul Gilbert and his wife, Trisha, of Plainfield Township, Ryan Kortz and his wife, Crystal, of Wilmington, DE, Charles Allen, of Philadelphia, and Dr. David Allen and his wife, Merisa, of Coopersburg; six great-grandchildren, Nadia, Maya, Ian, Jacob, Matthew, and Mya; a brother, John Seifert, of Nazareth; a sister, Joanne Spengler and her husband, Earl, of Catasauqua; nieces and nephews. In addition to her late husband, Quentin, she was predeceased by a toddler daughter, Eloise, and a brother George Seifert. Services: A memorial service in celebration of Jane's life will be held on Friday, January 03, 2020, at 11:00 A.M. in Salem United Church of Christ of Moorestown, 2218 Community Drive, Bath, PA 18014. Friends and relatives are invited to call on Friday morning from 10:00 A.M. to 11:00 A.M. in the church. Interment will be private. Arrangements are under the care and direction of the GEORGE G. BENSING FUNERAL HOME, LLC., Village of Moorestown – Bath. Contributions: In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be offered to the Historical Society of Salem United Church of Christ of Moorestown.
Published in Morning Call on Dec. 29, 2019