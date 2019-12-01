|
Jane L. Kubat, 90, of Salisbury Township, left this world on Thursday, November 28, 2019 in her home, surrounded by her loving family. She was the wife of the late Charles Kubat and companion of the late John E. Anthony.
Born in Souderton on Aug. 25, 1929, she was the daughter of the late John R. and Ada C. (Fox) Hange. Jane was an active member of the House of Refuge Assembly of God in Allentown.
Survivors: Daughters, Kathleen Schadler and her husband John of Macungie and Donna DellaRose and her husband Joseph of Baltimore; sons, Gregory Kubat and his wife Donna of Northampton, Harry Kubat and his wife Ralie of New Tripoli and Gary Kubat and his wife Deanna of Allentown; sister, Ada Stear of Perkasie; 15 grandchildren and 27 great-grandchildren. Jane was preceded in death by sisters Miriam Quirk and Lydia Loos, brothers John, Joseph, Elmer and Dennis Hange and a grandson Bryan Lambrecht.
Jane continues to want to help others by graciously donating her body to science. A memorial service will be held at 11 AM on Thursday, December 5, 2019 at House of Refuge Assembly of God. Arrangements are entrusted to the K.V. Knopp Funeral Home, Inc., Allentown.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to House of Refuge Assembly of God, 911 Greenleaf Street, Allentown, PA 18102 or to St. Luke's Hospice, Development Office, 801 Ostrum Street, Bethlehem, PA 18015.
Published in Morning Call on Dec. 1, 2019