Jane Louise Adams of Easton PA, formerly of Stamford, CT, Allentown and Bethlehem, PA, passed away May 16, 2020 at the age of 95 following a long illness. Born Dec. 18, 1924 in Easton she was a daughter of the late Arthur and Zulah (Hartzell) Roecker. Jane graduated with Easton High School's Class of 1942 and was a friend to everyone who knew her. While her children were at Palmer Elementary School, Jane was active in the PTO and a Girl Scout Leader. During her working years she enjoyed being a travel agent and working in retail. In Stamford she was an agent with both Lindblad and Liberty Travel. In retail she worked for Talbots. After returning to the Easton area she worked for Liberty Travel, C. Leslie Smith and Baby & Me in Allentown. She developed lifelong friendships with coworkers and clients. Jane learned tailoring from her father and enjoyed sewing. She was the first president of Easton's Couturiere Club and remained active with them for many years. She was passionate about her family, friends, travel and sewing.
A beloved mother, sister, grandmother, aunt and dear friend, she leaves behind 1 son: Charles F. Adams (Sandy) of Easton; 2 daughters: Nancy Adams Gelb (Larry) of St Louis, MO and Doretta Adams Heckman (John) of Apex, NC; a sister: Faye Christian of Easton; 5 grandchildren: Eric C. Adams (Jennifer) of Easton, Lauralee Heckman (John Szewczul) of Orange, CT, Keith Heckman (Sandi) of Garner, NC and Karen and Bill Gelb of St Louis; she was also blessed with 3 great grandchildren: Alex Adams of Easton, and Katie and Emma Heckman of Garner. Her loving husband, Charles F. Adams, whom she married in 1942, and her brother, Jack Roecker preceded her in death. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, services will be held at a later date. Interment will be in Easton Cemetery. ARR: Ashton Funeral Home, Easton. Memorial contributions may be made to a charity of choice or to Palmer Moravian Church, 2901 St John Street, Easton PA 18045. Offer online condolences at www.AshtonFuneralHome.com.
Published in Morning Call on May 21, 2020.