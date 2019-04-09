Jane M. (Kohler) Hahn, 76, of Schnecksville, died Sunday, April 7, 2019 in her home. She was the wife of James A. Hahn to whom she was married almost 48 years. Born in Allentown, February 22, 1943, Jane was the daughter of the late James F. and Martha J. (Meader) Kohler. A 1965 graduate of Muhlenberg College, with a Bachelor of Science Degree and receiving a teaching certificate from Kutztown University, Jane was a science teacher in the Brandywine Heights Area School District, Topton for 27 years before retiring in 2007. In her youth, she was an active member of the Girl Scouts which shaped and molded her into the woman she became. In her quest for knowledge, she was a voracious reader, had an affection for science, art, music, travel and spending quality time with her four granddaughters. Jane enjoyed all P.S.U. sporting events, especially Women's Volleyball.Survivors: In addition to her loving husband, Jim; sons, Kristian Hahn and his companion, Michelle of Schnecksville, Jonathan A. Hahn and his wife, Courtney of Allentown; granddaughters, Milla, Farrah, Catherine and Gwyneth.Service: Private. No calling hours. The Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. in Schnecksville is in charge of arrangements. Online expressions of sympathy may be recorded at www.heintzelmancares.com.Contributions: In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Lehigh Valley Hospice c/o the funeral home, P.O. Box # 196, Schnecksville, PA 18078-0196. Published in Morning Call on Apr. 9, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary