|
|
Jane S. Joseph The daughter of the late Norwood and Pauline Merkle at the age of 81 peacefully passed on July 23. She was happily married for 49 years to the late James A. Joseph.
She is survived by three sons John, James and Peter. A daughter Lisa Gallagher preceded her in passing. She has 7 grandchildren, Thomas Patti, John Joseph, Liz, Laura and Julie Gallagher, Sarah Joseph, Maddox Joseph. And a great granddaughter Zoe Joseph.
Private services will be held at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to meals on wheels of Monroe County PA.
Published in Morning Call on July 28, 2019