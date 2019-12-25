|
|
Jane Susan Smith, 61, of Marysville, WA, passed away in her home on Sunday, December 22, 2019. Born in Allentown, she was a daughter of the late Richard W. and Ruth M. (Henninger) Smith. Jane grew up in Seemsville on her parents' farm, and she was a 1976 graduate of Northampton High School. She later attended Robert Morris University in Coraopolis, PA. Jane was employed by United Postal Service in Everett, WA, where she completed 25 years of service before recently retiring. Prior to that, she worked for National Car Rental for 10 years, which was located at the A.B.E. Airport. Jane is a member of Unity Church in Everett, WA, as well as a member of the Master Gardeners Horticultural Society and she specialized in Fuchsia and Rhododendron. She also enjoyed hiking, skiing, yoga, and dogs. Survivors: In addition to her loving husband, Michael Zimmermann, she will be dearly missed by her sister, Shirley Berghold and husband, Gerald, of Moore Township; brothers, Dean Smith and wife, Virginia, and Dale Smith, both of Seemsville; nieces and nephews; and many caring friends. Jane was predeceased by three brothers, Robert, Kenneth, and James Smith. Services: A funeral service will be held on Saturday, December 28, 2019, at 11:00 A.M. in the GEORGE G. BENSING FUNERAL HOME, Inc., 2165 Community Drive, Route 946, Village of Moorestown – Bath, PA 18014. Friends and relatives are invited to call on Saturday morning from 10:00 A.M. to 11:00 A.M. in the funeral home. Interment will follow in St. Peter's Snyder Church Cemetery, Seemsville. Contributions: In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be offered to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Published in Morning Call on Dec. 25, 2019