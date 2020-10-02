Jane (Wenner) Yeanish, 89, of Slatington, died Wednesday, September 30, 2020 in her home She was the wife of the late Craig R. Yeanish. Born in Bloomsburg, Columbia County, May 22, 1931, she was the daughter of the late Darcey and Emily M. (Patterson) Wenner. Jane raised five children, she had a marvelous sense of humor and played the piano for many years at her church.
Survivors: Children, Cindy J. DeLong of Slatington, Cathy A. Sneidman of Northborough, MA, Lisa G. Kresge of Slatington, Mark C. Yeanish, Amber L. Yeanish both at home; sister, June M. Klingerman of Bloomsburg; seven grandchildren; twelve great grandchildren; two great great grandchildren.
Service: A private memorial service will be held at the convenience of the family. No public calling hours. The Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. in Schnecksville is in charge of arrangemens. Online expressions of sympathy may be recorded at www.heintzelmancares.com
.