Janeisa Earlena Mason was born on April 4, 1980 to Pastor Darren E. Mason Sr. and Joyce C. Mason in Bethlehem, PA. She was called home on May 28, 2019 in St Luke's Hospital, Bethlehem, PA. Janeisa was raised in Bethlehem, PA and attended schools in the Bethlehem Area School District. She graduated from Liberty High School in 1998 and went on to receive her cosmetology license from Empire Beauty School in 2000. Janeisa was employed by Glamour Nails and Hair for 16 years. Where she enjoyed making customers beautiful. She enjoyed being everyone's cheerleader in life and spending time with her family. Her children were the center of her world making sure they had the best life possible. She could always be found on the sidelines at all of their games. As long as she was with her children everything was good. Janeisa attended multiple church's along her journey including Double Anointed Ministries and the Christ Centered Life Ministries Church. Where she gave her life to the lord 7 years ago. Janeisa leaves to mourn her Parents Pastor Darren (Tina) and Joyce Mason, along with her children Deonzae Bright and Denzell Bright. Her loving sister Dareisa (Mike) Lauer, Nephews Jullian Lauer, Thomas Mason and Nieces Daralyn Mason and Jada Lauer, great niece Leilani Lauer all of Bethlehem, PA. Janeisa was predeceased by her brother Darren Mason Jr, Sister Joileen Mason, her grandparents Claude and Esther Mason, Johnny Smith and Gloria Cook. A viewing will be held on Tuesday, June 11, 2019 at Connell Funeral Home, 245 E. Broad St., Bethlehem, PA 18018 from 10 AM to 12 PM followed by a funeral service at 12:00 PM. Burial will be at Union Cemetery of Hellertown. www.connellfuneral.com Published in Morning Call on June 7, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary