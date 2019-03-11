Janet was born 7/11/36 in Allentown. She passed at Manor Care West Allentown on 3/5/19. She was dancing with her husband Evan while being sweetly serenaded to Elvis/Teddy Bear. She was also surrounded by loving family members and caring staff. She was predeceased by her High School sweetheart husband Evan who never left her side and they are now truly together forever.Daughter of the late Earl and Mae (Krauss) Rohrbach and big sister to the late Richard, Russell, Ronald and her surviving brother George.Janet spent most of her adult life in Emmaus where she raised her family. Family was everything! Working outside the home she used her creative talents at Tucker's Yarn & Hess's sewing mannequin clothes. She also did clerical work for Schoen's and Knoll. Ultimately, owning and operating with Evan her dream flower shop The Chestnut Greenery in Emmaus.Survived by her children Greg Adams, Cheryl Jordan, Sally Held and husband Rick. Grandchildren Becki, Kim, Rachael, Ben , Amanda, James, Sam and their wonderful spouses, and 7 Great Grandchildren. Brother Dr. George Rohrbach and wife Lana, sister in law Louise Rohrbach, and nieces and nephews.Janet and Evan loved life! They loved their family, friends, travel, playing cards, and celebrating any life adventure. They left a legacy of love and we will forever lovingly be thankful! Services: Private Published in Morning Call on Mar. 11, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary