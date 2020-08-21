Janet A. Butterweck, 75, of East Greenville, died August 10, 2020 in Lehigh Valley Hospital. She was the wife of the late Gerald F. Butterweck. Born in Sellersville, she was the daughter of the late Wayne and Blanche (Bobb) Schultz. Janet worked as a secretary for Air Products for 20 years before retiring. She was a member of Palm Schwenkfelder Church. Janet is survived by sons, Steven G. Butterweck and wife Suzanne of Allentown and Rick S. Butterweck and wife Donnita of Fogelsville; daughter, Jill S. Butterweck of Lansdale; brother, Forrest Schultz of Georgia; sister, Sharon wife of Clare Reihman of Green Lane; grandchildren, Jason, Jeffrey, and Julian. Schantz Funeral Home, P.C., Emmaus is handling arrangements. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Palm Schwenkfelder Church, P.O. Box 66, Palm, PA 18070.



