Cantelmi Long Funeral Home, Inc.
500 Linden Street
Bethlehem, PA 18018
(610) 866-8059
Janet A. Yohe, 94, of Bethlehem, passed away peacefully on Sunday, November 17, 2019 while in the care of Moravian Village, Bethlehem. Born in Freemansburg, she was the daughter of the late Percy Alfred and Anna C. (Rice) Yohe. Janet was a graduate of Liberty High School, class of 1943. She was employed at the Bethlehem Steel for 40 years until retiring in 1982. Janet was a member of Trinity U.C.C., Bethlehem and Order of the Eastern Star-Calypso Chapter #163.

SURVIVORS: She will be lovingly remembered by her nephews Charles Yohe and his wife Lynda of Macungie and Raymond Yohe and his wife Pamela of Macungie as well as her niece Patricia Arieta and her husband Joseph of Nesquehoning. Janet was preceded in death by her brothers Wayne H. Yohe, Sr. and Raymond A. Yohe, Sr.

SERVICES: Services will be private and at the convenience of the family. Janet's arrangements have been entrusted to the Cantelmi Long Funeral Home, 500 Linden Street, Bethlehem. A memory tribute may be placed at www.cantelmifuneralhome.com.

CONTRIBUTIONS: In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Moravian Village, 526 Wood Street, Bethlehem, PA 18018.
Published in Morning Call on Nov. 19, 2019
